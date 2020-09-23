Chipotle's $1.75M Deal Satisfies Judge's Fairness Craving

Law360, San Francisco (September 23, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A California state judge said during a hearing Wednesday that she was inclined to grant preliminary approval of a $1.75 million settlement resolving class action claims that Chipotle failed to provide required breaks to thousands of California workers, giving her nod only after the parties substantially revised their deal. "This was a long journey for everyone," San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said, preliminarily greenlighting a deal between the fast-food giant and its workers that she had twice rejected out of concern that the workers were not getting their fair share. While Judge Massullo had rejected the parties' proposed settlements...

