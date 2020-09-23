DC Judge Says Gov't May Not Be Obeying Diversity Visa Order

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said the Trump administration may have violated the court's previous orders if it told certain Diversity Visa lottery winners that they couldn't start the visa process because they weren't involved in a separate lawsuit where relief was issued for the visa seekers. Counsel for 1,000 diversity visa selectees and their families told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in a hearing on Wednesday that the government was telling certain visa seekers they could not sit down for a visa interview because they were not named plaintiffs in Gomez v. Trump — a separate case that sought relief...

