Attys Clash Over Venue For COVID-19 Ski Insurance MDL

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing skiers and insurance companies argued before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday about where to host two proposed multidistrict litigation cases alleging the insurers refused to cover ski trips canceled due to COVID-19. During the hearing on whether to consolidate a number of cases brought by skiers claiming United Specialty Insurance Co. and Arch Insurance Co. refused to pay out on insurance policies the skiers bought for their ski passes at Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Co., attorneys for both sides largely agreed that a proposed industry-wide MDL should be split in two — one for cases involving United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS