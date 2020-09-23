Former USPTO Head Urges Women To Take On Top IP Roles

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The first female director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Wednesday that women aspiring to top government and corporate positions in intellectual property shouldn't shy away from challenges if they want to advance professionally. Michelle K. Lee, who served as the USPTO director from 2015 to 2017, offered advice to women and other IP professionals looking to move into leadership roles during a panel talk at the annual conference of the Intellectual Property Owners Association. Lee said that volunteering for tough projects can be a good primer for taking on top roles, though she noted that such projects are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS