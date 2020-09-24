Tesla Accuses Nikola Of Inequitable Conduct In $2B IP Fight

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Tesla hit rival electric car maker Nikola Corp. with counterclaims of inequitable conduct and invalidity in California federal court Wednesday in Nikola's lawsuit accusing Tesla of owing it $2 billion for allegedly infringing its design patents on its electric semitruck, the Nikola One. In a 35-page answering brief, Tesla denied Nikola's infringement allegations and argued that Nikola obtained its four design patents through inequitable conduct by misleading the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. According to Tesla, Nikola's founder and purported patent inventor, Trevor Milton, met with Adriano Mudri, the designer of a hydrogen-powered truck concept called the Road Runner, and then...

