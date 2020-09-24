Cisco, Amazon Push To Consolidate Network IP Cases In Calif.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Cisco, Amazon and seven other tech companies argued Thursday for consolidation of nine infringement suits in the Northern District of California, largely based on common issues stemming from questions about the ownership of the five patents at issue in the cases. Their attorney, Sarah Piepmeier of Perkins Coie LLP, told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation during a remote hearing that it's an "unusual case" because the patent owner was created by attorneys at Russ August & Kabat, which is one of the firms representing the company in the district court litigation. Piepmeier said the tech giants plan to call into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS