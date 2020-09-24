NJ Medical Network Faces ERISA Suit Over Excessive Fees

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of Barnabas Health Inc., which does business as RWJBarnabas Health, have slapped the medical center network with a proposed ERISA class action in New Jersey federal court accusing it of letting its two retirement plans waste workers' money. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Marcia McGowan and Traci Singer accused RWJBarnabas of flouting the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing the workers and retirees who kept money in its billion-dollar 401(k) plan and multimillion-dollar 403(b) plan to pay excessive fees for investment management and recordkeeping. The plans' supervisors failed to select lower-cost investments or control the administrative fees...

