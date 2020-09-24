Media Reports On Trump Can't Back Subpoena, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Public reports accusing President Donald Trump and his businesses of wrongdoing did not justify the scope of the grand jury subpoena by the Manhattan district attorney for tax returns and financial records, Trump's attorneys told a federal appeals court Thursday. President Donald Trump's attorneys rejected that misconduct reports could be cited as a valid subpoena basis, calling that "a useful public-relations tactic." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Trump's legal team challenged Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s arguments to the Second Circuit defending the scope of the subpoena to Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP. Vance told the court on Monday that the...

