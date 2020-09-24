Judge Says Tesla Autopilot Death Suit Belongs In Japan

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has tossed a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a Japanese pedestrian killed in a crash near Tokyo that involved a Tesla vehicle engaged in Autopilot, saying evidence concerning liability and damages is in Japan. In Wednesday's order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen granted Tesla's motion to dismiss the suit brought by the family of Yoshihiro Umeda on the condition that the company will accept service of process in a case brought in Japan, among other things. "By contrast to the evidence sought by plaintiffs, which is either under Tesla's control or may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS