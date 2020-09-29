JPMorgan To Pay Feds $920M Over Spoofing Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. authorities said Tuesday that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has agreed to pay $920 million to resolve investigations into alleged efforts by its traders to manipulate markets using a tactic known as spoofing, the largest settlement yet reached related to the illegal trading practice. JPMorgan has agreed to pay $920 million under a deferred prosecution agreement, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) JPMorgan agreed to pay $920.2 million in criminal penalties, disgorgement and restitution under a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which said traders at the bank engaged in "unlawful trading" in the...

