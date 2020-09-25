Ex-Lineman Tells 11th Circ. He Should Get Disability Benefits

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Former defensive lineman Darren Mickell urged the Eleventh Circuit Friday to overturn a lower court's ruling upholding the National Football League retirement plan's decision to deny him disability benefits, arguing the plan's board failed to consider any of the evidence he presented. Mickell's attorney, Alicia Paulino-Grisham, told a three-judge panel in oral arguments held by phone that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Players Retirement Plan failed to critically analyze any of the expert opinions presented by Mickell and instead relied entirely on its paid evaluators when determining whether he was eligible for disability benefits. "The plan failed to consider the combined...

