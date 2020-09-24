Fox News Beats Slander Suit Over Carlson 'Extortion' Remark

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson didn't defame an ex-Playboy model when he likened her involvement with President Donald Trump to "extortion," declaring that most viewers would not expect "actual facts" from Carlson. Dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed last year by Karen McDougal, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said that Carlson's statements were the kind of "rhetorical hyperbole" that cannot form the basis of slander accusations. "The context in which the offending statements were made here make it abundantly clear that Mr. Carlson was not accusing Ms. McDougal of actually committing a crime," the...

