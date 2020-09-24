Judge Finds Misconduct, But Won't End Arkema Criminal Trial

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The judge presiding over the felony criminal case against Arkema and two executives over chemical releases during Hurricane Harvey determined Thursday that while the prosecutors had committed misconduct, it wasn't intentional, and declined to grant a mistrial with prejudice. Judge Belinda Hill, who is presiding over the case in Harris County District Court by special assignment, gave the defense team a choice as to whether they would want her to grant a mistrial without prejudice. That would allow the state to try again to prosecute Arkema, CEO Richard Rowe and Leslie Comardelle, the former manager of the Crosby, Texas, facility where...

