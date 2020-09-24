Calif. Bets On Biden With Move To End Gas Car Sales

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order phasing out new gas-powered car sales further inflames a fight with the Trump administration over vehicle emissions policy and is a big bet on a potential Joe Biden presidency endorsing the Golden State's bold move, experts say. California and the federal government are slugging it out in the D.C. Circuit over the revocation of the state's Clean Air Act waiver that allowed it to set its own vehicle emissions standards and run a zero-emission vehicle, or ZEV, program. Newsom on Wednesday reiterated California's defense of its CAA authority with his order directing the California Air...

