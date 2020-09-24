Ex-Hauser Exec Wants Job OK'd Amid 'Varsity Blues' Fallout

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A former Hauser Inc. insurance executive, who resigned in the fallout of majority owner Mark Hauser's conviction in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme, has asked a Georgia state court to clear him for a new job at a rival business. Cameron Martin, Hauser's former executive vice president and manager director of its risk advisory practice, asked the court on Wednesday for a declaratory judgment that his new job at insurance business Cobbs Allen Capital LLC does not violate the restrictive covenants in his Hauser employment agreement. Martin said he resigned from Hauser on Monday to distance himself from the company...

