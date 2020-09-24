DHS Proposes Fixed Time Limits On Student, Journalist Visas

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S Department of Homeland Security proposed a new rule Thursday that would place fixed time limits on student and journalist visas, saying it's concerned about the current visa programs being abused and jeopardizing national security. DHS said changing student and journalist visas to have fixed time limits would require international students and journalists to apply for extensions to stay past their initial admission periods and make it easier for the agency to determine when their visas have expired. Ken Cuccinelli, the senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary of homeland security, said in a statement that the proposed...

