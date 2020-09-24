Tribal Gaming Compact Judgment Goes Against Okla. Gov.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has certified as final his July ruling that Native American tribes' gaming compacts with the state renewed automatically in January, finding that remaining claims in their suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt can be dealt with separately. U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti said in his Wednesday order that Oklahoma's governor has already responded in support of the tribes' motion for final judgment and ruled that the court will best serve the public interest by declaring that the state-tribal compacts automatically renewed for an additional 15-year term on Jan. 1. "A prompt adjudication of the renewal issue is...

