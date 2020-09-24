Trump Admin Asks Trade Court To Pause China Tariff Cases

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to pause litigation in roughly 3,400 suits challenging tariffs on more than $300 billion of Chinese imports until the court decides how to manage the cases. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that if the court doesn't stay the cases, which claim the tariffs were imposed after a statutory deadline had passed, they will have to file thousands of nearly identical motions in each of the cases, creating a burden for the administration. "Absent a stay, even filing notices of appearances in...

