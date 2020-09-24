Opioid MDL Negotiating Class Struck Down By 6th Circ.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday reversed an Ohio federal judge's decision to certify a novel negotiating class aimed at resolving the opioid multidistrict litigation, finding the class isn't authorized by the federal rules for class actions. A Sixth Circuit panel said Thursday the novel negotiating class aimed at resolving the opioid multidistrict litigation isn't allowed under federal rules for class actions. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The panel said in a 2-1 majority decision that when a court certifies a class action under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it must find that questions of law or fact among the...

