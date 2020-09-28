VA Staffer Sexually Abused Marine, Kan. Judge Told

Law360, New York (September 28, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge heard Monday on the first day of a remote trial that a former Marine was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical staffer who was supposed to help the ex-soldier with his wartime trauma and addiction, not cause more. The trial began Monday in the John Doe plaintiff's suit against the VA, one of dozens of such suits over the alleged acts of a former physician's assistant who has since been convicted. The plaintiff, known as D.P., is a former Marine who was in active combat in Iraq in 2004 and 2005, coming back...

