Trump's Niece Says He Cheated Her Out Of Family Inheritance

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and two of his siblings tricked, bullied and swindled their niece, Mary L. Trump, out of her inherited share of the family business, fleecing her out of tens of millions of dollars, according to a lawsuit she filed in New York state court on Thursday. Mary Trump's complaint comes more than two months after her tell-all memoir detailed the scheme she claims the president, his sister U.S. District Judge Maryanne Trump Barry and their brother Robert Trump, who died in August, concocted to siphon funds from the inheritance she received at 16 years old following her father Fred...

