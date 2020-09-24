PokerStars Founder Avoids More Jail Time After Plea

Law360, New York (September 24, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday fined PokerStars founder Isai Scheinberg $30,000 but declined to give him more time behind bars for running an illegal gambling business, long after prosecutors forced the Isle of Man website to forfeit $547 million in 2012. At an open-court sentencing, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan sentenced Scheinberg, a dual Canadian and Israeli national who was arrested in Switzerland in June 2019 and spent 26 days jailed there, to time served. In a Thursday email, Scheinberg's lawyer, Paul Shechtman, called it a good day for his client, who copped to a count of operating an...

