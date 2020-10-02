Real Estate Rumors: Elizabeth Delgado, Fulton, Coral Rock

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Dade County Federal Credit Union has provided $10 million in financing for a pair of Kendall, Florida, office buildings, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan is for 10700 SW. 88th St. and 8900 SW. 107th Ave., which have a combined 66,578 square feet, and the borrower is an entity managed by investor Elizabeth Delgado, according to the report. A venture that includes Fulton St. Cos. is seeking to sell a Chicago office building and could set a city record for the highest sale price per square foot, Crain's Chicago Business reported Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS