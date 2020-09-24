J&J, Bausch Look To Finally Flush Talc False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and Bausch Health US LLC are asking a California federal judge to throw out for the last time claims that they hid the asbestos content of their talc powder products, saying the suit still relies on claims that the judge had previously dismissed with prejudice. In separate motions filed Wednesday, J&J and Bausch slammed the fifth amended complaint filed by Louisa Gutierrez and Debbie Luna, saying despite the judge previously instructing them on how to structure their claims, the latest complaint fails to meet the mark. In the April decision dismissing the third complaint, U.S. District Judge Dana...

