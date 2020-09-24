Judge Transfers Ex-Prosecutor's Netflix Defamation Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday that a former Manhattan district attorney's defamation suit against Netflix over its docudrama on the Central Park jogger rape case belongs in New York, where most of the potential witnesses are located. U.S. District Judge John J. Badalamenti granted the request by the makers of the docudrama "When They See Us" to move the suit to the Southern District of New York after determining that the case had little to do with Florida other than the fact that the plaintiff, former prosecutor Linda Fairstein, recently relocated there. The judge said none of the events depicted...

