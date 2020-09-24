Suit Over 'Jolly Trolley' Crash Ends In $4.8M Judgment

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge has entered a final judgment of about $4.8 million in a suit accusing a transit company specializing in homemade "jolly trolley" trailers of causing a 2016 rollover crash that injured more than two dozen people on their way to a wedding. Jolly Trolley Transportation Service LLC and its owners are on the hook for amounts ranging from approximately $62,000 to $627,000 awarded to 26 passengers and their family members who sued the transportation company in September 2018. The accepted "offer of judgment" — which ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on all claims of negligence — was...

