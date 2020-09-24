Full 9th Circ. Says Filipina Didn't Need Valid US Entry Doc

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit overturned a three-judge circuit court panel ruling Thursday, finding that a Filipina guest worker couldn't be deported from the Northern Mariana Islands for not having a valid entry document when she came to the islands. The court said that when Catherine Lopena Torres entered the Northern Mariana Islands as a guest worker in 1997, guest workers were not required under the islands' law to submit an application for admission with a valid entry document to enter the U.S. territory. The Immigration and Nationality Act's requirement that non-U.S. citizens have a valid entry document only applies to noncitizens...

