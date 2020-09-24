Ill. School Districts Ink $1.4M Deal To End Bus Drivers' OT Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Two Illinois school districts and a group of bus drivers told an Illinois federal judge Thursday they have reached a nearly $1.43 million deal to end litigation over claims the school districts failed to pay the drivers proper overtime wages. The deal between two McHenry County school districts and the group of current and former bus drivers resolves a suit that plaintiffs Sylvia Klatt and Andrea Zenner launched in 2018 accusing the districts of failing to create and maintain accurate records of their work in order to pay them proper overtime under federal and state wage laws. The school districts did...

