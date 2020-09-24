Panama Papers Accountant Sentenced To 39 Months

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge Thursday sentenced a Massachusetts accountant brought down by the Panama Papers investigation to 39 months in prison for tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and other charges for helping law firm Mossack Fonseca's clients avoid taxes. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman ordered Richard Gaffey, 76, to also serve three years of supervised release, pay forfeiture totaling almost $5.4 million, $3.5 million in restitution and a $25,000 fine, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. According to information from the indictments and pleadings, Gaffey worked with others from at least 2000 through 2018 to conceal assets and...

