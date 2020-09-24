Drinker Biddle Strikes Deal To End Defamation Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has settled a defamation suit brought by a Florida businessman who alleged that the firm's statements tying him to convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes sabotaged his plans to open a drug rehabilitation facility. In a joint stipulation of dismissal on Wednesday, the firm and its partner Andrew M. Pozos agreed with Jonathan Lasko and his company JNL Management to dismiss the suit "without financial consideration of any kind" and with each side bearing its own attorney fees. Counsel for Drinker Biddle told Law360 in an email, "We were gratified, but not surprised, at this outcome. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS