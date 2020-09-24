Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drinker Biddle Strikes Deal To End Defamation Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has settled a defamation suit brought by a Florida businessman who alleged that the firm's statements tying him to convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes sabotaged his plans to open a drug rehabilitation facility.

In a joint stipulation of dismissal on Wednesday, the firm and its partner Andrew M. Pozos agreed with Jonathan Lasko and his company JNL Management to dismiss the suit "without financial consideration of any kind" and with each side bearing its own attorney fees.

Counsel for Drinker Biddle told Law360 in an email, "We were gratified, but not surprised, at this outcome. ...

