Utility Dodges Calif. County's Suit Over Sewage Contract

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A California county can't pursue Clean Water Act claims against a Lake Tahoe waste management utility, a federal judge has ruled, saying the suit over alleged breach of contract for effluent storage is likely better suited for state court. U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb said on Wednesday that Alpine County, California, had failed to adequately bring forward claims that the South Tahoe Public Utility District had violated federal law when it allegedly continued to ship in effluent waste from the lake area after a decades-old contract expired. Judge Shubb said the county merely reiterated the text of the Clean Water...

