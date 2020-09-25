Chicago Chef Wins Knee Injury Fight At Ill. High Court

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a sous chef's knee injury arose out of his employment at a Chicago restaurant, meaning he's entitled to disability benefits, in a reversal of the state's Workers' Compensation Commission and two lower courts. Kevin McAllister had injured his knee while searching a walk-in cooler for a co-worker's misplaced pan of carrots at North Pond restaurant in 2014, and though he had won disability benefits in an arbitration, the state commission found the injury didn't arise from his employment. Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., writing for the court, said the injury was employment-related and there is...

