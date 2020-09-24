Patients Say Suit Over Faulty Embryo Tank Not Too Verbose

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Fertility patients alleging faulty storage tanks made by Chart Industries caused them to lose their genetic material slammed a bid by the company to dismiss their complaint in California federal court as too verbose and confusing, saying the 15-page document is instead clear, concise and to the point. In a brief filed Wednesday, the patients criticized Chart's apparent reversal of course, saying that after it pushed to dismiss the original 47-page complaint as being "threadbare," it can't now say the 15-page amended complaint is not short enough for them to understand. Motions to dismiss under Rule 8 in the federal rules...

