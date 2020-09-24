Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patients Say Suit Over Faulty Embryo Tank Not Too Verbose

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Fertility patients alleging faulty storage tanks made by Chart Industries caused them to lose their genetic material slammed a bid by the company to dismiss their complaint in California federal court as too verbose and confusing, saying the 15-page document is instead clear, concise and to the point.

In a brief filed Wednesday, the patients criticized Chart's apparent reversal of course, saying that after it pushed to dismiss the original 47-page complaint as being "threadbare," it can't now say the 15-page amended complaint is not short enough for them to understand.

Motions to dismiss under Rule 8 in the federal rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!