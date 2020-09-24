Ex-Cop Charged In EBay Cyberstalking Case To Plead Guilty

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A retired California police captain working security operations for eBay is the latest ex-employee of the e-commerce giant to indicate he will plead guilty for participating in a scheme to terrorize a Massachusetts couple over their blog's critical coverage of the company, according to a Thursday court notice. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs on Thursday scheduled Philip Cooke's plea hearing for Oct. 27, where the retired Santa Clara cop will plead guilty after being charged in July with cyberstalking and witness tampering conspiracies. The court's notice came a day after a different federal judge scheduled a hearing four of Cooke's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS