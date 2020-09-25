Medical Science Co. Wants Hiscox To Foot False Ad Defense

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A medical science company said Hiscox Inc. breached its insurance contract by not defending it against a suit from Georgia's attorney general alleging the company made more than $6.4 million from its fraudulent stem cell injection products. Elite Integrated Medical LLC urged a Georgia federal judge to hold that Hiscox should defend and reimburse it for a false advertisement suit brought by the state of Georgia this month, according to a complaint filed Wednesday. In the complaint, Elite said the policy's exclusions of fraud and unfair practice don't apply. The exclusions have a specific exception for intentional acts based on alleged...

