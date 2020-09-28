Early Lessons From Enforcement Of Calif., NY Privacy Laws

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT) -- In 2020 two powerful privacy laws came into effect, the California Consumer Privacy Act and New York's Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act. Generally, the CCPA provides consumers with access to and control over their personal information that businesses collect. The SHIELD Act protects the private information of New York residents by imposing data breach notification and data security program requirements on companies. Businesses can avoid hefty fines and reputational harm by learning how the attorney general of each state has enforced their new law. The SHIELD Act can apply to a company that is not doing business in...

