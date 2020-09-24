Latham, Willkie Guide $2.8B Hospitality Real Estate Deal

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Colony Capital said Thursday it is selling several hospitality-focused real estate portfolios to investor Highgate in a transaction guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP that is valued at $2.8 billion and is part of the private equity firm's goal of shedding non-core assets. Los Angeles-based Colony Capital Inc., represented by Willkie, said in the joint statement with Latham-represented Highgate that the six portfolios being sold include almost 23,000 rooms across 197 hotel properties. Colony Capital said that the deal reduces its debt by $2.7 billion and is part of its goal to focus exclusively on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS