Moms Can't Get Class Treatment In Lactation Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied class certification in a suit accusing Health Care Service Corp. of failing to properly cover breastfeeding support and counseling services, ruling that the mothers didn't show the insurer applied a uniform policy to the benefit claims. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey on Thursday rejected Emily Adams, Laura Briscoe and Kristin Magierski's renewed bid for class certification in their suit alleging the insurer, a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, violated the Affordable Care Act. The mothers alleged that Health Care Service failed to provide or identify in-network lactation services and then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS