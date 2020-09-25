Trucking Co. Agrees To Pay $2.8M In Wage And Hour Row

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania trucking company will pay $2.8 million to resolve a wage and hour putative class action, following a California federal judge's approval of a deal between the company and a group of truckers alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors and denied a variety of expense reimbursements. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer on Thursday signed off on the deal between Pennsylvania-based Evans Delivery Company and truckers who accused the company of misclassifying them to avoid paying for things like mileage and wait times. "It appears to the court on a preliminary basis that the gross settlement amount and terms...

