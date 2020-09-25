Buyers Defend Standing In German Car Cos. Antitrust MDL

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Car dealerships and consumers told a California federal judge Thursday that they've clearly alleged that they've been saddled with higher costs resulting from a decadelong conspiracy involving German auto giants that sought to control diesel emissions systems specifications and the price of steel. Car dealerships, known as direct purchasers, and consumers, known as indirect purchasers, fired back at dismissal bids from Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG seeking to derail the second amended consolidated complaints in a three-year-old antitrust case. The multidistrict litigation involves broad allegations that the so-called "Circle of Five" German auto giants shared...

