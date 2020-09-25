CFTC, States Say Metals.com Swindled Seniors Out Of $185M

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT) -- Two precious metals dealers targeted senior citizens in an alleged $185 fraud million scheme perpetrated in part through false claims that company principals were friends with an unnamed conservative television host, according to a joint civil enforcement action filed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and 30 state regulators on Friday. Beginning in 2017, Los-Angeles based defendants Metals.com, Barrick Capital Inc. and their principals Lucas Asher and Simon Batashvili swindled at least 1,600 individuals throughout the U.S. out of more than $185 million, including more than $140 million in retirement savings, by inducing them to purchase precious metals bullion at...

