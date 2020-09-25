LNG Shipper Sued After Exec Tied To Petrobras Bribery Probe

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- An investor in liquefied natural gas shipping company Golar LNG has filed a putative class action claiming its artificially inflated stock prices fell following reports that the CEO of a company joint venture was named in the Brazilian anti-corruption sweep Operation Car Wash. Shareholder Daniel Zarabi filed the complaint in Manhattan federal court shortly after news broke Thursday that an executive of the joint venture between Golar LNG and private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners was accused of partaking in a bribery scheme involving Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company. Eduardo Navarro Antonello, CEO of Brazil-based joint venture Hygo Energy Transition Ltd., is accused of...

