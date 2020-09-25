DOJ Must Face Privacy Battles Over Exposed FBI Texts

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Former FBI agent Peter Strzok and onetime prosecutor Lisa Page won green lights Friday to move ahead with their lawsuits accusing the Justice Department of violating privacy laws by publicly releasing anti-Trump texts the two exchanged during the 2016 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., decisively shot down each of the agency's attempts to end both lawsuits during a lengthy telephone hearing Friday morning, criticizing the government's attorneys for trying to kill the litigation when core facts are still in dispute, "It's stunning to me that civil lawyers would file a motion that says, 'You can...

