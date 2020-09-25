Spotify Wants Claims From 'Cryptic' Music Rights Group Cut

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Spotify urged a Florida federal judge Thursday to cut back unfair competition claims from a 21-year-old behind a music rights organization separately suing all the major players in music streaming and broadcasting for allegedly boycotting his organization, blasting the unfair competition allegations as misleading. Self-described "musical prodigy" Jake P. Noch — whom Spotify in counterclaims has labeled a "fraudster" who created "millions" of fake streaming accounts to gin up royalty payments — cannot be allowed to pursue Lanham Act and Florida unfair competition or unjust enrichment claims through his record label, Sosa Entertainment LLC, the streaming giant said in a bid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS