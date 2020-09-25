Direct Listings Highlight Busy IPO Week Involving 12 Firms

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Twelve law firms will guide the market debuts of at least eight companies during the week of Sept. 28, steering a notable lineup that includes two venture-backed technology businesses opting for direct listings instead of traditional initial public offerings. Data analytics giant Palantir Technologies Inc., advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, and corporate software provider Asana Inc., advised by Cooley LLP and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, will list their shares in the coming week, according to regulatory filings. Six more companies are slated to conduct ordinary IPOs, potentially raising $1.2 billion combined. The entire slate of deals will...

