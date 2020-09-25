Fox Host Didn't Need To Say 'No' To Sexual Texts, Judge Says

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge appeared skeptical Friday of Fox News commentator George Murdoch's efforts to toss sexual harassment and retaliation allegations by television personality Brittany McHenry, saying there's no legal requirement for McHenry to have explicitly said "no" to her colleague's sexual advances and vulgar texts. During a two-hour telephone hearing, Murdoch's counsel, Thomas Clare of Clare Locke LLP, argued that McHenry never explicitly told her co-host Murdoch, who goes by Tyrus, that she wasn't interested in him or that she didn't want to receive sexual text messages, including messages threatening to send her pictures of his penis. "There's no...

