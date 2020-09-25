Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Host Didn't Need To Say 'No' To Sexual Texts, Judge Says

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge appeared skeptical Friday of Fox News commentator George Murdoch's efforts to toss sexual harassment and retaliation allegations by television personality Brittany McHenry, saying there's no legal requirement for McHenry to have explicitly said "no" to her colleague's sexual advances and vulgar texts.

During a two-hour telephone hearing, Murdoch's counsel, Thomas Clare of Clare Locke LLP, argued that McHenry never explicitly told her co-host Murdoch, who goes by Tyrus, that she wasn't interested in him or that she didn't want to receive sexual text messages, including messages threatening to send her pictures of his penis.

"There's no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!