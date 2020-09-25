Fla. Court Finds Firms' Deal Void, Tosses Fee-Splitting Order

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A sharply divided Florida appeals court panel on Friday tossed a ruling in a dispute over how to divide $3.16 million in contingency fees obtained by attorneys in a personal injury settlement, with the majority finding their agreement void because they did not comply with Florida Bar rules. With its 2-1 decision, the appellate panel ordered the Sarasota County trial court to reverse a judgment ordering law firm Harmon Parker PA to pay Gerber Law Group PA the $390,000 that it allegedly underpaid and to enter a judgment in Harmon Parker's favor. But the members of the panel — three Fifth District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS