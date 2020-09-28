Linde Cuts $22M Deal To End FCA Suit Over Pipe Imports

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Linde GmbH and its U.S. subsidiary agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle a whistleblower's suit alleging the German industrial gas giant attempted to evade duties on Chinese imported steel pipes used to build chemical and natural gas plants, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The whistleblower, Crystal Johnson, said in her False Claims Act suit filed in Pennsylvania that Linde avoided paying the federal government tariffs and duties between 2011 to 2017 by "knowingly making false statements" on its customs declarations regarding steel pipes. In the declarations, the company allegedly misrepresented the nature, classification and value of...

