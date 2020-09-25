Brand Battles: Law Firms Claw Over 'Lion' Trademark

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, a law firm called Aslan Law is battling over another firm's application to call itself Lion Law, saying that the names are potentially confusing in light of the talking lion in C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" — plus four other TTAB cases you need to know. Fighting Over the Lion's Share A Virginia intellectual property law firm called Aslan Law PC went to the board Sept. 20 to block an application filed by Texas-based personal injury firm Thompson Law LLP to register "Lion Law" as a...

