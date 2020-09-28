Google Beats Claims Over Collection Of Kids' Data, For Now

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge granted Google's bid to toss the state attorney general's claims that the tech giant is illegally collecting children's personal information through its free suite of educational tools, but will give the state a chance to rewrite its claims. U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on Friday granted Google LLC's motion to dismiss New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas' claims, finding the February complaint doesn't sufficiently allege it violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by using its G Suite for Education products to "spy" on children under 13 by collecting their personal information without their parents'...

